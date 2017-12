Hi, Juan here,

I love science, I love biology and love animals. I want to share with you all kind of curiosities about our pets and farm animals.

I am a vet and a learner. I write to learn and then enjoy sharing with others what I have learnt .

Chain reader, traveler, daddy 24/7

Opinions, mistakes, my own. Comments highly appreciated as they help me to improve.

You can also find me @JuanPascual4